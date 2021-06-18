Spectacular re-opening exhibition for Forfar’s Meffan after pandemic shutdown

Returning art lovers have a special post-shutdown treat awaiting them at Forfar’s Meffan.

The long-awaited re-opening of the West High Street museum and art gallery after a 15-month coronavirus closure sees the unveiling of Royal Scottish Academy touring exhibition, Ages of Wonder.

It is one of two being staged in Angus this month in a cultural coup for the area.

Angus Alive has partnered with the Royal Scottish Academy of Art & Architecture (RSA) to put on the exhibitions at the Meffan from Saturday, and Montrose museum from June 26.

It is their first time the collections have been shown in the north-east of Scotland.

The Angus events offer a last chance for art fans to take in the critically-acclaimed exhibitions on the final stops of the national tour.

The Royal Scottish Academy was established in 1826 and remains Scotland’s longest established artist-run society.

In 2017 it staged Ages of Wonder in Edinburgh as its largest ever exhibition.

Art of Etching

The Meffan will showcase the Art of Etching, while the Life School is the subject of the Montrose exhibition.

Gail Ross of Angus Alive is encouraging visitors to take up the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

She said: “When I visited Ages of Wonder: Scotland’s Art 1540 to Now, in 2017, I thought it would be wonderful to bring these nationally significant works to our visitors in Angus.

“The RSA framed this exhibition in context to both historical and contemporary Scottish art, demonstrating its prominence in the rich tapestry of art history.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy both Ages of Wonder: The Life School and The Art of Etching for the last time as part of this tour.”

RSA collections curator Sandy Wood said: “Although an Edinburgh-based institution, the RSA is proud of its national remit and the touring exhibitions allowed us to reach people across Scotland in 2018 and 2019.”

“After the tough year that we have all endured the RSA is delighted to be working with Angus Alive to bring our nationally significant collections to new audiences in 2021.”

Each of the exhibitions also feature newly-commissioned works by current artists alongside the collection pieces.

The Forfar exhibition runs until January 15.