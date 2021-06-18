‘Our heart is in the local communities’: Legion Scotland centenary marked in cenotaph ceremonies nationwide

Cenotaph ceremonies have taken place across the country to mark the centenary of Legion Scotland.

June 18 marks 100 years since the formation of the organisation set up to support the millions of service personnel returning to resume life back home after the First World War.

Leading figures say the Legion remains true to its core values, with the hand of comradeship more important than ever during the pandemic.

Among the Tayside ceremonies was a wreath-laying at the Carnoustie war memorial, which includes the name of First World War Victoria Cross recipients George Samson and Charles Jarvis.

Local legion branch chairman Davie Paton is the organisation’s national vice-chairman and he was in Glasgow to lay the wreath at the George Square cenotaph.

Retired Group Captain Mr Paton said it was an honour to represent the organisation there as branch colleagues back in Angus also marked the milestone.

He said: “When the guns ceased on November 11 1918 those returning from war would have been worried about how they could resume a normal life back home.

“More than four million were returning to a country in disarray after the Great War.

“They needed support not only financially, but practical assistance for housing and employment and an understanding of what they had been through both physically and mentally at war.”

The Early Foundations

An original minute book from the first meeting confirms the first Unity Conference took place in Edinburgh’s St Cuthbert’s Church at 11am on June 18 1921.

Involved were representatives from the main ex-service organisations at the time under the guide of Field Marshall Earl Haig.

They included the Officers’ Association, Comrades of the Great War, National Association of Discharged Soldiers and Sailors and the National Federation of Discharged and Demobilised Sailors and Soldiers.

The British Legion name was adopted and a constitution created to bring like-minded individuals together for a common purpose.”

Mr Paton added: “Although some associations were able to give support they were not set up for the number of veterans, widows and their dependants needing help.

“History books all refer to the lack of collaboration and cohesion among the organisations of the day and stress that a unity of purpose and unity of command to bring them together to collaborate for the greater good was required.

“The one man capable of effecting this unification was Field Marshall Earl Haig.

“His passion, drive, determination, and leadership paved the way for these organisations to come together.

“He campaigned tirelessly and at a time in his life when he could easily have spent the years of peace in personal reflection and leisure.

“His goal was to devote himself heart and soul to the needs of the ex-service community and their dependants.”

Core values

He continued: “Over the last 100 years our core values and day to day business remains the same.

“Our numbers of both members and branches have fluctuated over the years.

“The focus of our work has been adapted over the decades in line with the change in veterans needs and a more modern military landscape.

“But the reason for our formation and our purpose has not changed.

“Our heart is in the local communities.

“That is where the Legion’s work is most powerful as we extend the hand of comradeship to all those willing to take it.

“It is something we have really seen borne out over the last 12 to 18 months through these challenging times,” Mr Paton said.

Centenary year plans include the launch of an online auction to raise vital funds and a 100th anniversary cover commissioned from the British Forces Philatelic Society.

Later this month an anniversary coin will be launched in partnership with Poppy Scotland.

Events may have been curtailed by the pandemic, but Mr Paton said he is particularly looking forward to Dundee hosting the Beating Retreat on September 3.

A centenary concert will be staged in St Cuthbert’s in Edinburgh in November.