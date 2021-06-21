A last-ditch bid is being mounted to halt the demolition of a one-time Angus sheltered housing complex at the centre of a redevelopment row.

The bulldozers are set to move in on Edzell’s Inglis Court in a £3.8 million scheme to replace 25 houses with 21 new affordable homes.

Edzell community council opposes the idea and a survey of village residents revealed more than 95% of were against knocking the complex down.

Critics say it is a waste of money to raze solid houses and replace them with fewer homes.

A local developer offered the council £400,000 for the housing.

Housebuilder Mark Guild says he will revamp the properties and have them returned to a sheltered housing role.

Full council motion

At a full meeting of Angus Council on Thursday, Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape will put forward a motion to suspend the project.

He wants to see a full options appraisal carried out.

Mr Cheape said: “The purpose of my motion is not to stand in the way of development but rather to ensure that best value is achieved in council endeavours to provide future housing needs at the current site.

“Whether the future housing that is developed is in the form of affordable housing, social housing, sheltered housing or a retirement complex is less important to me than ensuring the best use of public funds.

“To choose to demolish 25 perfectly well maintained suitable properties and replace them with 21 new properties at a cost to the public purse of £3.8m does not, in my opinion, constitute best value based on the limited information elected members have been presented with by council officers.

“Who is to say that these properties could not be adapted for any of the purposes mentioned for considerably less cost?

“My motion, in essence, will ensure elected members will ultimately be provided with an options appraisal before finally determining the outcome for Inglis Court.”

Local councillor Gavin Nicol, the vice-convener of the council’s development standards committee, has already said he believes the council should take Mr Guild’s offer.

The redevelopment scheme was approved by councillors in 2018.

Last month, the authority’s plans for the new homes were approved by councillors.

Official suggest an in independent valuation of Inglis Court would cost several hundred pounds.

A report to assess the cost of upgrading the houses to affordable housing requirements is forecast to be around £15,000-£25,000.