RNLI chiefs have hailed a dedicated young fundraiser who went the extra mile in tribute to a hero Angus forebear.

Teddy Ferris skipped, ran, jumped and walked his way through the organisation’s recent Mayday Mile.

The five-year-old lives in Penicuik, but his inspiration for the charity challenge was his grandad’s grandad who was a senior Arbroath coastguard officer in the 1950s.

Teddy’s grandparents live in the Angus town and the youngster is best pals with his grandad, Kenny, particularly enjoying harbour trips when he comes to visit.

Ken’s grandfather, William Keith, was a naval officer who then dedicated almost a quarter of a century to the coastguard service.

Teddy’s mum, Tracey said: “Teddy’s grandad has lots of fond stories of his grandad being a coastguard, so the RNLI has always had a place in our hearts.

“I’ve also signed Teddy up to the kids’ club Storm Force as I want him to be safe when he visits Arbroath beach with his grandparents in the future.

“He and his grandad really are great pals but hadn’t seen each other since Teddy’s birthday last September until my mum and dad stayed near us for a week in mid-May.

“To make up for it he is staying with my parents in Arbroath the whole of next week for the start of his summer holidays.

“They do lots of things together and for the past three years have run together in the Edinburgh marathon festival kids’ 1k,” said Tracey.

“My dad has always been very proud of his grandad and we are now all proud of Teddy for raising this money for the RNLI which is such an important organisation.”

RNLI thanks

An RNLI spokesperson praised Strathesk Primary School pupil Teddy for his Mayday Mile effort after the youngster smashed his £55 target more than three-fold.

“Keeping a modern fleet of lifeboats maintained, fuelled and ever ready to go to the rescue from all 238 of the lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland is expensive and we rely entirely on voluntary donations.

“It costs an average of £155,000 to run a lifeboat station for one year and over the last year we have not been able to fundraise in the same way to help keep our lifeboats afloat.

“Teddy’s support really does make a difference.”

A life linked to the sea

William Keith was born of Scottish parents in St Paul, Minnesota, the sister-city of Minneapolis.

On the death of his father, he returned with his mother to her home-town of Aberdeen.

Mr Keith joined the Royal Navy as a 15-year-old in 1913 and served for just a few months short of quarter of a century. He spent all of the First World War in the armoured cruiser, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In that ship he took part in the famous raid on Cuxhaven, and in the Battle of Jutland.

A Petty Officer when he left the service in 1939, he then joined the Coastguard service.

He spent four years at Fife Ness, nine at Carnoustie and then moved to Arbroath in 1952 as senior Coastguard.

In total he served 23 years with the organisation, and was awarded the British Empire Medal for his lifesaving work.