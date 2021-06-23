A £50million plan for nearly 250 new homes on the edge of Forfar has emerged.

Guild Homes has lodged the bid in a planned expansion of their Strathmore Fields development near the town’s community campus.

They have already sold 75% of the 236 homes on that under-construction site.

The company say the expansion west towards the Kirriemuir junction on the Forfar bypass is a “natural and seamless continuation”.

A Proposal of Application (PAN) has been newly-lodged with Angus Council.

Community consultation

It will be the subject of virtual community consultation events in August.

Mark Guild of Guild Homes said: “The proposal is a direct response to the success of the 236 house Strathmore Fields development, which to date is 75 % sold, including the delivery of 36 affordable homes.

“The houses have proved very popular both with local people and for many wishing to move to the Forfar area.

“The successful occupation of all 36 affordable houses, the huge demand for private housing and in particular our range of smaller 2/3 bedroom houses has encouraged Guild Homes to seek an extension to the development.

“The proposed development will provide around 245 additional houses including a further 61 affordable houses of which 49 will be fully accessible to all/bungalows, along with many smaller private houses and larger family homes.”

“Guild Homes are Angus-based and wholly committed to the area.

“We pride ourselves in the quality of our homes and the environments we create.

“As much as possible we employ local people and secure our building materials from local companies.”

Economic benefit

Mr Guild believes the £50m development value could bring as much as £125m of further indirect economic benefit to the local area.

The site is not currently zoned for housing.

“We have decided to promote this extension to Strathmore Fields at this time as we consider this to be the best site in Forfar for new housing and the only site available for early delivery to meet current housing demand,” he said.

The company said the proposal is at an advanced design stage.

Mr Guild said: “While other allocated sites in the town may come forward in the future, the sites do not appear to have made any progress to date, with clear and significant obstructions to development.

“The continued failure to deliver runs the risk of a shortage of new homes in the Forfar area.”

A virtual exhibition is due to run from August 16 to 30, with a virtual live event to quiz the developer on August 26.

“We welcome community comments and would encourage anybody interested to view the plans and engage with us to let us know your thoughts on the proposals,” he said.