Earl and Countess of Forfar making return visit to town next week

The Earl and Countess of Forfar are making a return visit to the town.

Two years on from the ancient title being renewed as a 55th birthday present from The Queen to Prince Edward, he and wife, Sophie are due back in the town on Monday.

They will carry out a number of visits to local groups and organisations.

A highlight will be the opening port of call when they drop in on Forfar Golf Club to help celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The Cunninghill club has said it is “delighted” to be given the honour.

Forfar is the world’s fourth oldest course and was the first to have an 18-hole layout from inception and inauguration.

The Earl and Countess will plant a tree on the 1st hole before visiting the recently-opened Peter McNiven Golf Academy.

The practice facility was named in honour of the popular professional who spent 34 years at Forfar prior to his death in 2018.

Forfar textile firm Don & Low, Voluntary Action Angus and the S-Mart social supermarket enterprise on West High Street are also on the itinerary.

It will be the first Royal visit hosted by Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers since she took up the role in 2019.

The first visit by the new Earl and Countess of Forfar in July 2019 was a runaway success.

Hundreds lined the streets to welcome the couple and their town centre walkabout included an opportunity to tuck into a Forfar bridie.

A specially-commissioned tartan was also presented to the Earl.

They visited St John’s Episcopal Church, Forfar Dramatic Society, Strathmore Rugby Club and the Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre at Orchardbank.