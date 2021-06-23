Police appeal after female motorist allegedly threatened in Forfar

Police in Angus are hunting a man who allegedly threatened a female motorist in broad daylight.

The man is alleged to have threatened the female driver of a grey Renault Captur at the junction of Gallowshade Road and St James Street in Forfar.

He then allegedly tried to open the doors of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 10.30am on Saturday, June 12.

Officers investigating say the male is described as in his late 30s, 6ft 2in tall, slim with balding fair hair.

An appeal has now been made calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident reference 1291 of June 12.