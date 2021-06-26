A regular round up local news and events in the Angus and Mearns area.

2nd Chance nets surprise winner in ACSC footie kit competition

Arbroath Community Sports Club (ACSC) 2013 team recently ran a scratch card competition to secure a sponsor for their first kit.

It proved a winner for the 2nd Chance tearoom, shop and bar in Inverkeilor, whose operators didn’t even know they had been entered in the draw!

James Powrie picked a team on behalf of his mother, Kathy, who recently opened 2nd Chance with business partner Lisa Turnbull.

He hadn’t expected to win and forgot to mention the entry to Kathy, so it was a surprise when they were told the 2nd Chance name would be on the kids’ kit.

The team invited their new sponsor to Hercules Den to see the new strips and watch a training session.

ACSC 2013 has thanked local businesses who supported the competition and are delighted to have a new kit sponsor.

Forfar Legion marks national centenary

Forfar veterans played their part in marking the centenary of Legion Scotland.

The town branch is one of the oldest in the country.

It formed soon after the June 18 unity conference in Edinburgh led by Field Marshal Earl Haig which saw the formation of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Forfar branch members laid a wreath at Town and County Hall, presented by branch chairwoman Margaret Brown to branch president Charlie Brown MBE.

Those in attendance included vice-chairman Andy Law, George Eaton and the branch’s two oldest members, Tommy Roache and Jack Cummings.

Another wreath laying took place at the Academy Street branch HQ memorial garden, with a prayer given by Forfar minister, the Rev. Maggie Hunt.

At Glamis and Kinnettles war memorials, wreaths were laid by branch members George Gregor and Chris Ottawa.

Events marking the centenary took place across Scotland.

Mearns firefighters forge ties with Marykirk, Bervie and Stoney food larders

Firefighters from Kincardine and Mearns have formed partnerships with local food pantries.

The larders are in the villages of Marykirk and Inverbervie as well as Stonehaven.

Local stations donated £100 to each pantry and a home fire safety leaflet now goes into every parcel.

Watch Commander Matthew Crabb helped co-ordinate leaflets, posters and financial donations.

He became aware of the pantries through a community resilience group meeting.

WC Crabb said: “This is a good avenue to help us reach people in our communities who could benefit from our safety advice.”

The pantries opened at the beginning of the Covid pandemic and look set to continue.

Donations are received from residents and local shops with nothing going to waste and any uneaten fruit and veg feeding local pigs.

Bervie Pantry’s team of six volunteers supports around 140 regular visitors.

Volunteer Diana Milne said: “There’s people coming in who might not have smoke detectors and would benefit from home safety advice.

“This a great community resource, where food swaps take place and nothing goes to waste. We are very proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Forfar Rotary praises pupils

Forfar Rotary Club has made sure its annual prizes have reached two worthy recipients at the town’s Academy.

While there was no open prizegiving this year due to the pandemic, the club’s long-established sports and technology trophies were handed over.

The Alan White Award for Technology was presented to Euan Duguid

The Rotary Club of Forfar Sports Award went to Maryam Afzal.

Pupils who were selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership camps which have been cancelled for the second year running have received vouchers for a Wild Shores experience at Dundee’s City Quay.

Panmure golfers’ Prostate UK challenge

Panmure Golf Club pals Jim Wallace, Dave Pert, Alastair Welch and Dan Scott have raised around £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK after playing a 101-hole marathon over the Angus course.

They started just before 4am as dawn broke over Barry and finished the exhausting challenge more than 15 hours later.

Dan said: “We all know friends and family that have been affected with Prostate Cancer in some way.

“At our age in life we are aware of the higher risk of developing prostate cancer but it can be beaten, even more so if discovered early.

“We want to thank everyone involved and all those who have very kindly and generously donated.”

Their Panmure Big Golf Race JustGiving page is still open for donations.

Langlands primary pupils’ success celebrated

Langlands primary school in Forfar presented P7 pupils with the end-of-year awards.

School headteacher Karen Tough said: “It has been a difficult year for all our pupils and staff but I am very proud that our P7 pupils have proved to be so resilient and taken everything in their stride.

Prize Winners: Child of Achievement – Alex Mitchell, J D Stewart Award for Maths – Ashlyn Smith, Duncan Award for Writing – Eden Coventry, Kim Walker Award for Science – Abdul Rehmat, Grant Greenhill Award for Expressive Arts – Maya McInnes, Sports Champions – Adam Wood and Grace Christie; runners-up – Jay Elder and Lucy Mulligan.

