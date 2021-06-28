Forfar welcomed its Earl and Countess back for a return visit to the town on Monday.

The first stop for the Royal couple was Forfar Golf Club, marking its 150th anniversary this year.

They planted a copper beech tree beside the fairway of the 1st hole before watching young golfers practising at the new Peter McNiven Golf Academy.

Club manager John Rankin detailed the history of Cunninghill – the world’s first to have an 18-hole course from inception – and guests included a roll call of past presidents, as well as incumbent Bruce Logan.

The Countess was even brave enough to show off her skills with a shot from one of the bays.

After an awry first attempt, she won a round of applause from the gathered crowd with her iron shot.

Fore Far! The Countess of Forfar plays a shot in the new Peter McNiven Golf Academy on the first stop during their visit to the town. #Angus #LocalMatters pic.twitter.com/OPMYz15xde — Graham Brown (@C_GBrown1) June 28, 2021

The academy was named in honour of the popular professional who spent 34 years at Forfar prior to his death in 2018.

Coaching and teaching professional Karyn Dallas told the couple about the thriving junior membership and the Earl and Countess were impressed by the talent of young golfers Aarran Moir, 8, Sophie Wright, 10 and 11-year-old Elle Mackie.

It was also a day to remember for young Alex Webster, whose seven-year-old sister, Holly, shared the news with the Earl and Countess that her younger brother was celebrating his fourth birthday.

Piped into the Forfar clubhouse for a light lunch by the town pipe band, the royal couple then moved on to Utopia Costumes in Academy Street.

Kinky Boots

It is one of the country’s biggest theatrical costume suppliers, with some 30,000 outfits for hire to theatre groups and the film industry.

Ewan Campbell began the business more than 20 years ago and runs it with his mother, Catherine.

“At the moment our big project is for the British premiere of Kinky Boots in Hereford,” he said.

“We are really hoping that the panto season will pick up this year, we are usually flat out at the end of the year.

“It was a real surprise to be asked to be part of the tour.

“In this business we’ve had many queens and fairy godmothers, but never a real-life Prince.”

The Earl and Countess moved on to The Cross base of Voluntary Action Angus to learn about the vital part the third sector has played throughout the pandemic, and its wider work.

Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson detailed some of the effective partnerships which have been forged, particularly around supporting families and young children.

VAA was at the frontline of the pandemic response when the coronavirus crisis struck and the royal visitors were impressed by the scale of the Angus reaction and the willingness of a volunteer army to get involved.

Social supermarket

The Earl and Countess then walked a short distance up West High Street to the S-Mart social supermarket, chatting to locals on the way.

Run by Community First UK, S-Mart provided well in excess of 35,000 meals during the pandemic.

From the Forfar base its reach now extends across Angus through a variety of projects including strong links with local schools.

Later this week it will also launch BRAND – a new initiative which aims to tackle the ever increasing issue of fast fashion and the detrimental impact it has on the environment.

Monday’s event was also the first Royal visit hosted by Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers since she took up the role in 2019.

Mrs Sawers said: “It is a real honour to welcome the Earl and Countess of Forfar back to the town today.

”They have been so supportive of organisations they met on their first visit and I am thrilled with the way the day has gone.”

In 2019, the Earl and Countess made their first visit to Forfar after the ancient title came back into existence after a gap of three centuries.

It was gifted as a 55th birthday present from The Queen to Prince Edward.

He and wife, Sophie, use the Earl and Countess title when carrying out royal duties in Scotland.