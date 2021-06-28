Positive Covid test at Arbroath McDonalds’ leaves six staff self-isolating

A member of staff at the Arbroath McDonald’s has tested positive for Covid-19 and additional members of staff are self-isolating due to close contact.

The Arbroath management team were initially told that an employee’s partner’s friend had tested positive for the virus.

As this was a third-party contact, the member of staff was asked to take a test as a precaution.

The test came back positive and the staff member began isolating following the result.

Management carried out a close contact investigation and five additional staff members were asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

Safety measures

Since the positive contact had been traced, the McDonald’s restaurant was deep cleaned by a third-party cleaning company.

Additional safety measures, including Perspex screens, temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser are also in place.

Covid cases are spiking across Scotland, with 3,285 new cases reported on Monday. 202 people are currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

The figures also confirmed 215 new cases in Fife, 186 in Dundee City, 94 in Angus had and 58 in Perth and Kinross.