Pressure is growing on Angus councillor Derek Wann to resign after being unmasked by The Courier as a Twitter troll.

Residents have launched a petition calling for Mr Wann to step down after he was exposed as the person behind the “(Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP” account last week.

The now shut-down social media profile targeted local politicians with content described by opposition councillors as “misogynistic and transphobic”.

‘Made a mockery’

Flatpack Democracy Angus, a community Facebook group, said the Arbroath East Conservative councillor, who receives £6,000 a year to chair the local authority’s education committee, had “single-handedly made a mockery of the good work done by others”.

Meanwhile, Jill Scott, chairwoman of Brechin Community Council, who personally received abusive tweets from Mr Wann as he hid behind the anonymous account, said: “For every moment that he tries to stay both Derek Wann and (Angus Council lead) David Fairweather’s judgment are in doubt.

“Any credibility that Derek Wann had is now gone and David’s is on the line if he makes any other decision than to remove him from the administration.”

Lois Speed, the Arbroath councillor who quit the Angus administration over the “unhealthy culture” in its ruling group, urged both Mr Wann and Mr Fairweather to “do the right thing”.

“Ultimately people will get the opportunity to make their feelings known when the time comes around next May, but you do get disheartened when this brings the sort of attention to Angus Council that you would never wish to see,” she said.

Mr Fairweather said the administration cabinet met yesterday and would issue a statement on Wednesday.