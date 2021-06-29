Angus administration councillors have put up a wall of silence around the behaviour of Twitter troll colleague Derek Wann.

A statement is due over what action the ruling group may take against children and learning convener Mr Wann after it emerged he was behind the abusive anonymous social media account.

Arbroath East and Lunan Tory Mr Wann set up the vitriolic (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP profile around a nom-de-plume fashioned on a figure from hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

It has now been deleted and Mr Wann has locked his own Twitter account.

He used it to target political rivals, including one-time Angus administration colleagues Lois Speed and Ben Lawrie.

They both quit the ruling Conservative/Independent alliance earlier this year, blaming an unhealthy culture at the top.

Admission

Initial denials he was behind the account were followed by an admission and apology from Mr Wann over what he said were “unacceptable” actions.

He said he presented the facts of the matter to Scottish Conservative party bosses for an investigation to be carried out.

Angus Council leader David Fairweather is also coming under increasing pressure over his handling of the issue.

It follows controversy around the return of disgraced councillor Richard Moore to the ruling ranks after the departure of Ms Speed and Mr Lawrie.

Arbroath Independent Mr Fairweather came under fire for saying he was “delighted” to see the administration return of Mr Moore, who previously served a three-month suspension after a hearing found him guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards four women – two of them fellow councillors – at an official event.

The leader said he and cabinet colleagues had come up with a “solution” which was due to be presented to the full administration group on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a public statement on Wednesday.

Questions on an unsavoury affair

Ahead of that, all administration councillors apart from Mr Fairweather and Mr Wann were asked to answer four questions in relation to the unsavoury affair.

They were:

Do you condemn Cllr Wann’s conduct?

Would you be happy to see him remain as an administration member?

Do you believe he should stand down as a councillor?

Do you have any additional comment to make?

None of the councillors contacted responded to the request.