Hedge set alight in deliberate Brechin fire, spreading to shed and tree

By Neil Henderson
July 1 2021, 10.26am Updated: July 1 2021, 11.09am
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police are investigating after a boundary hedge was set alight, causing extensive damage in Brechin.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, June 28 in Guthrie Park.

A boundary hedge was set alight which then spread to a tree and a nearby shed.

Officers investigating the fire-raising say nobody was injured in the incident however “the consequences could have been extremely serious”.

An appeal has now been made for anyone who witnessed the blaze to come forward.

Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference CR/08347/21.

