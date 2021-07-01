One of the Conservative councillors behind the social media troll scandal engulfing Angus Council has stepped down from the ruling administration.

Forfar member Braden Davy made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

He is to continue to serve as a councillor.

Mr Davy admitted being involved in creating an anti-SNP Facebook troll account that coached unsuspecting members of the public to “tactically vote” for him in May’s Scottish Parliament election.

Conservative colleague Derek Wann, the authority’s children and learning convener was previously unmasked as the man behind Twitter profile Lady Whistledown, fashioned around a figure from the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Mr Davy said he had been considering his future in the coalition since the return of shamed councillor Richard Moore to the administration.

That followed the ruling group resignations of councillors Lois Speed and Ben Lawrie amidst claims of an “unhealthy culture” at the top.

Mr Davy said: “For some time, I’ve been uncomfortable with the administration’s decision-making, around Mr Moore in particular.

“I haven’t taken part in administration meetings for that reason since, and have decided to stand down from the group.

“I’m proud to have played a part in scrapping parking charges, saving Forfar’s recycling centre, and scrutinising Angus Council’s plans to demolish Lochside Leisure centre.

“I will continue to represent the people of Forfar.”

Other administration members have maintained a wall of silence on the issue.