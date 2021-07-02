Abnormal load convoy from Port of Dundee to travel to Angus on Saturday

Police will escort an abnormal load convoy between the Port of Dundee and an Angus construction site on Saturday.

It is the third and final convoy from the port to the Tealing substation being built for the Seagreen wind farm.

The wind farm is located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus and underground cables run to the new substation.

What are Seagreen convoy plans?

The convoy is delivering a transformer and is due to leave the port at around 3pm.

The journey should take around 90 minutes to reach the site at Tealing on Moatmill Road, just off the A90.

The route it will take is here:

The transport will consist of a tractor unit (Trojan) with a support vehicle in front and behind.

The police escort will accompany the vehicles up to the turn off from the A90 into the site.

Look out for our third and final transformer delivery on Saturday afternoon with police escort from #Dundee Port up to our substation at Tealing! #windenergy https://t.co/yoeQw8ZYWL @sserenewables @TotalEnergiesUK — Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd (@SeagreenWind) July 1, 2021

Onshore project manager for Seagreen Wind Energy Limited, Steven Reid, says: “We’d like to thank drivers and residents for their patience while this delivery takes place.

“Public safety is paramount. In co-operation with Police Scotland, our team will do their very best to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The first two deliveries from the port took place in May.

Seagreen wind farm plans

Seagreen is a joint venture between Total (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%).

At 1,075 megawatts, Seagreen will be the largest and deepest offshore windfarm in Scotland.

Its 114 turbines will be capable of providing clean, renewable power to around 1.6 million homes.

The electricity will be brought via subsea cables to Carnoustie.

It will then transfer via underground cables for 19km to the Tealing substation. It has been under construction since March 2020.

Port of Montrose will host an operations and maintenance base servicing Seagreen.