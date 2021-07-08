Appy days: Digital pocket guide puts Angus gems in the palm of the hand of visitors and locals

A new app is opening up the well-known and more hidden gems of Angus to locals and visitors.

In a bid to tap into the expected staycation boom, Visit Angus has launched the digital pocket guide to the county.

It hopes to help make it easier for people to plans trips to the area, encouraging them to stay longer and explore everything Angus has to offer.

Angus Council and the local tourism sector joined in the project, with input from a host of community groups and tourist-related businesses.

The digital pocket tour guide is free to download. It is brimming with content around the locations featured, including image and film galleries.

The app includes six town trails around Arbroath, Brechin, Carnoustie, Kirriemuir, Forfar and Montrose, created by businesses as part of the Angus Tourism Framework.

There is also an Angus-wide trail stopping at each town, as well as Glen Doll, Glamis and Edzell.

Augmented reality features

It incorporates elements such as geo-fenced augmented reality features, games and 360° images which are exclusive to those visiting specific areas and attractions.

Angus Tourism Cooperative chairperson Alison Elliott said the app is aimed at both visitors and residents who may not have fully explored the opportunities on their doorstep.

Alison said: “Having an easy-to-use guide with all the information in one place makes it simple to see at a glance what there is to do and where it is.

“The Visit Angus app also has a progress feature allowing people to mark off the places visited on each trail.”

Each stop links to Google Maps so working out how to get there by car, foot or bike is just a click away.

Lunan mum Nicola Young and her children, Ayla, 4, and Jack, 2, brought along their buckets and spades to help launch the app at Arbroath harbour, along with figures from Angus Cycle Hub in the town.

Free app download

The six town trails were created by community groups from each town and are funded by Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

The app is free to download and is now available on iOS and Android.

Alison added: “Angus Tourism Cooperative has been working really hard to bring communities and businesses together.

“We know how amazing Angus is, but there wasn’t a single app to bring it all together so we are delighted to be able to launch this.”

Angus communities vice-convener Tommy Stewart said: “Angus Council consulted with local communities who expressed the desire to create an app to encourage more people to visit the towns across Angus. The development of the project has very much been led with their input and insight.

“Who better to know what to include than those living and breathing this beautiful part of the world.”

Visit Angus

The vast array of activities, tourist attractions and days out across the area stretches from glen to coast.

It includes established favourites such as the historic sites of Arbroath Abbey and Glamis Castle, as well as natural attractions like the Arbroath cliff trail.

Arbroath’s Hospitalfield House, which recently unveiled new gardens, sculptures and glasshouse café hope the app will encourage more members of the public to visit.

Kirsten Wilson of Hospitalfield said: “It’s an exciting year for us. The first we’ve been open to the public regularly.

“It is our aim to help visitors understand the collection and gardens that are there for the people of Angus and elsewhere to enjoy.”

Day-out opportunities have also recently been expanded by a Visit Angus ‘insider’s guide’ which asked folk during lockdown to highlight their favourite places.

It led to the creation of a list of 100 unmissable Angus experiences around places, attractions, food and drink and walking and cycling routes.