A90 drivers likely to face delays due to roadworks south of Forfar

Drivers have been warned to expect delays due to roadworks on the A90 from this weekend.

A contraflow system will be in place near Invereighty, south of Forfar, for resurfacing work beginning on Sunday night.

Work will take place on the southbound dual carriageway from the Gateside slip roads towards New Grange.

A section of the southbound #A90 south of #Forfar is to benefit from carriageway surfacing improvements with work set to get underway from Sunday. The project will take place over five days and will be carried out under a contraflow system. More here: https://t.co/vSgS9e4JpG pic.twitter.com/xM3ExLQRoh — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) July 7, 2021

The route will be reduced to single lanes overnight from Monday until Friday.

The roadworks are set to be complete, with traffic flow back to normal, by 6:30am on Saturday.

Diversions

The Gateside southbound on and off slip roads will be closed with signed diversions in place via Invereighty and Emmock Roundabout.

BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, Ian Stewart, said: “This latest £500,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A90 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

“Using the ‘crack and seat’ method will help prolong the life of the carriageway and reduce the need for future deep structural work, creating a more sustainable road network.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“Regrettably, due to the scope of the work being undertaken the traffic management needs to remain in place throughout the period but our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”