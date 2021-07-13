Police warning after youths seen breaking into derelict Montrose hospital

Police have issued a warning against entering derelict buildings after a group of youths were seen breaking into a former Angus hospital.

A witness saw 10 teenagers entering a fire exit at Montrose Royal Infirmary on Monday at around 8.20pm.

The infirmary closed its doors to patients in April 2018 after NHS Tayside decided it was “surplus to requirements”.

The building is no longer owned by the health board and is currently up for sale.

Police warned about the safety of anyone accessing derelict buildings.

Youths ran away

One woman who witnessed the incident said: “We were walking the dogs and I saw two boys waving when I looked behind there were five teenagers coming out of a side fire exit.

“They were joined by another three.

“I was able to give descriptions as they were near us as I called the police. They all ran away once they saw I was on the phone.”

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said there had been issues with people breaking into another derelict hospital in the area already, adding that he was “concerned” about the latest incident.

The SNP councillor said: “Obviously it’s something I have a fair amount of concern about, youths breaking into old, redundant buildings.

“One, it’s criminal, but it’s also dangerous and hazardous, so I have quite a lot of concern about that.”

Security at Sunnyside, a former psychiatric hospital in Hillside, was an issue after it was entered several times since closing in 2011, Mr Duff said.

“There were quite a lot of issues with the former Sunnyside hospital, which is now being developed for housing, so that problem has now been removed,” he added.

“It essentially fenced off for the building work, but while it was open access there were quite a lot of incidents of people breaking in for vandalism etc.

“So that was certainly a problem in the past, but not for the last couple of years.”

‘The message is clear – keep out’

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of youths within a derelict building in Bridge Street, Montrose, around 8.20pm on Monday July 12.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that derelict buildings and properties that have fallen into disrepair, whether large or small, are not safe environments to be in.

“Whether it’s children who wrongly think such buildings serve as a playground or place to explore, or the less well-intentioned looking to steal property, the message is the same – keep out.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The infirmary is currently listed for sale on the website of property consultants Graham and Sibbald.