Wood worth £3,000 stolen from Tealing yard amid timber shortages

Wood worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a yard in Angus.

Police are investigating the theft of wooden posts from a goods yard in Emmock Road in Tealing.

More than 1,300 wooden posts with a value of almost £3,000 were stolen between 5pm on Friday and 7.45am on Monday.

It comes amid a UK-wide timber shortage, thought to be caused by Brexit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “These are substantial pieces of wood, around 2m in length, 100mm wide, and quite heavy, so would require either more than one trip or more than one vehicle to remove them.

“They would also need to be stored somewhere with a lot of space available.”

Timber shortage

It is thought the timber shortage has been caused by uncertainty over Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and a surge in orders from the USA and China.

Construction companies hiked prices earlier this year.

It left Perthshire suppliers reeling, leading to them requesting discretionary additional payments from customers.

The price of timber has been steadily increasing since May 2020.

Police appeal

Police asked that anyone with information calls 101, quoting reference number 050 of July 12.

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111