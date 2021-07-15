Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

£36 million Carnoustie housing project about to begin

By Graham Brown
July 15 2021, 12.16pm Updated: July 15 2021, 12.23pm
An architect's impression of the Greenlaw Park Development.
An architect's impression of the Greenlaw Park Development.

Work is about to get underway on the first phase of a £36 million Carnoustie housing development.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland are to build nearly 200 new homes at Upper Victoria as part of a wider residential and business park plan.

The new development, named Greenlaw Park, received the green light from Angus councillors in February.

An architect’s impression of the Greenlaw Park development.

It will see the construction of 194 homes on 17 acres of farmland, 49 of which will be affordable housing.

The houses are to be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

A developer contribution of almost £900,000 is being made by Persimmon Homes towards local primary school provision.

The site to the north west of the Angus town will be accessed via Upper Victoria and its link to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Joint venture

The multi-million pound project is the residential element of a joint venture between Persimmon Homes North Scotland and Carnoustie’s D J Laing Group that will ultimately deliver new homes and a new business park.

Planning permission in principle was originally granted in 2016.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director James MacKay said: “Our further investment in Angus is testament to our commitment to support the local community, create jobs and deliver high quality new homes.

Summer start date for long-awaited Carnoustie housing development and business park

“A programme of extensive planting and habitat protection including bat boxes will help to soften the impact on the environment and, over time, help the development to blend with its surroundings.

“We are encouraged by the volume of interest already shown by first time buyers and the surrounding established market and aim to release our first phase at the end of this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier