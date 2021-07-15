£36 million Carnoustie housing project about to begin

Work is about to get underway on the first phase of a £36 million Carnoustie housing development.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland are to build nearly 200 new homes at Upper Victoria as part of a wider residential and business park plan.

The new development, named Greenlaw Park, received the green light from Angus councillors in February.

It will see the construction of 194 homes on 17 acres of farmland, 49 of which will be affordable housing.

The houses are to be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

A developer contribution of almost £900,000 is being made by Persimmon Homes towards local primary school provision.

The site to the north west of the Angus town will be accessed via Upper Victoria and its link to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Joint venture

The multi-million pound project is the residential element of a joint venture between Persimmon Homes North Scotland and Carnoustie’s D J Laing Group that will ultimately deliver new homes and a new business park.

Planning permission in principle was originally granted in 2016.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland managing director James MacKay said: “Our further investment in Angus is testament to our commitment to support the local community, create jobs and deliver high quality new homes.

“A programme of extensive planting and habitat protection including bat boxes will help to soften the impact on the environment and, over time, help the development to blend with its surroundings.

“We are encouraged by the volume of interest already shown by first time buyers and the surrounding established market and aim to release our first phase at the end of this year.”