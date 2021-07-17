Two vehicle crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a two vehicle crash on the A90.

The crash happened around 1.30pm. Police, Scottish Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Marykirk junction

It is at the Laurencekirk junction near to the Marykirk turnoff on the southbound side of the crossing.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of the accident at 1.27pm.

All emergency services on the scene

“Two fire appliances are there, one from Brechin and one from Montrose along with Scottish Ambulance and Police Scotland.

“We understand at this stage that no one is trapped in their vehicle.”

She couldn’t comment at this stage on any casualties.

There are believed to be tailbacks in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance on A90 near to Laurencekirk following a crash involving two vehicles.”

More follows.