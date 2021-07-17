Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Two vehicle crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 17 2021, 2.20pm Updated: July 17 2021, 3.29pm
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a two vehicle crash on the A90.

The crash happened around 1.30pm. Police, Scottish Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Marykirk junction

It is at the Laurencekirk junction near to the Marykirk turnoff on the southbound side of the crossing.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports of the accident at 1.27pm.

All emergency services on the scene

“Two fire appliances are there, one from Brechin and one from Montrose along with Scottish Ambulance and Police Scotland.

“We understand at this stage that no one is trapped in their vehicle.”

She couldn’t comment at this stage on any casualties.

There are believed to be tailbacks in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance on A90 near to Laurencekirk following a crash involving two vehicles.”

More follows.

