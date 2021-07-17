Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Lunan Bay offshore rescue as Angus swelters in blazing sunshine

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 17 2021, 5.38pm Updated: July 18 2021, 9.07am
Montrose RNLI assist HM Coastguard at Lunan Bay.
One person had to be pulled to safety from the water and two others were rescued when their dinghy was carried out to sea at Lunan Bay.

The incident happened on Saturday on a day that saw chaos as thousands of people headed to the Angus beach as temperatures soared to 26 degrees.

Members of the public go to the rescue

Members of the public donned life jackets to rescue the trio after gusty offshore winds dragged their dinghy out to sea.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter and two life boats, raced to the scene.

A coastguard helicopter waits on the beach.

However, it is understood the people who went to the rescue in the water managed to get the group and their dinghy back to shore.

The drama unfolded around 3pm on Saturday and involved HM Coastguard teams from Montrose, Arbroath and Dundee, both Montrose lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter and a paramedic.

Person in the water

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were alerted at 2.47pm that a dinghy with three people on board was being carried out to see by the winds and currents.

He said: “Someone from the dinghy fell into the water leaving two others on board.

Montrose RNLI were on the scene

“All emergency services were alerted. However, members of the public wearing lifejackets managed to swim about 200 metres offshore to the dinghy.

“It appears they were able to get to the person in the water and lead them to safety.

Led to safety

“They also managed to pull the dinghy with two people on board safely to shore.”

He said  a coastguard helicopter was waiting on the beach having picked up a paramedic to wait for the stricken people being brought back to shore.

Montrose RNLI

Those who had been involved were checked over by the paramedic and it is understood no one was seriously injured.

Earlier in the day there were reports of major traffic congestion as hundreds of people headed for Lunan Bay.

Traffic chaos as sun worshippers head for Angus beach

