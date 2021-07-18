Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Carriages at the castle make for stunning spectacle in Glamis sunshine

By Graham Brown
July 18 2021, 6.56pm Updated: July 18 2021, 6.57pm
Vicky Largue tackles the course on her single carriage. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Historic Glamis Castle was at its summer best for the weekend return of a major equestrian event to the Angus landmark.

Carriages at the castle brought more than 20 teams to the county for the first Attelage de Tradition since the coronavirus outbreak.

The sun-kissed weekend allowed participants from across the UK the perfect platform to show off their immaculately turned out animals and decades-old carriages in Saturday’s opening presentation competition.

Gilly Chippendale and her solo carriage tackle the cones competition. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Following an evening black tie dinner in the castle, horses and drivers were up bright and early for a full day of Sunday competition to test their handling skills.

The morning comprised a routier phase through the Strathmore estate, before the teams tackled the challenge of a tight cones course in front of the Earl of Strathmore’s family seat.

Laura Chaffe and her miniature Shetland pony tackle the cones course at Glamis. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

It represented a successful return to Glamis for an even first staged there in 2016.

The teams which caught the eye of castle tourists included a rare ‘unicorn’ combination – three black Friesian horses in a one-and-two formation.

The beautiful ‘unicorn’ team of John Stephenson about to tackle the cones section. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Carriages used in the competition are built more than 70 years ago.

The sport was a favourite of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who helped popularise it after taking up carriage driving in the 1970s when he retired from the polo field.

