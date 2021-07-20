Two-car crash blocks one lane of A90 near Laurencekirk

The A90 near Laurencekirk was partially blocked after a two-car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The southbound lane of the trunk road was closed at North Water Bridge, south of Laurencekirk, with a diversion in place.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened around noon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 at North Water Bridge around 12pm on Tuesday, July 20.

“Officers are at the scene and no-one is injured.”

Traffic Scotland put a diversion in place but travel was slow while the road was closed.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 13:00#A90 RTC Southbound at North Water Bridge in Laurencekirk is CLOSED ⛔ Traffic slowing in the area. A local diversion is in place. *Note change of direction. @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/7V4OjYzszT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 20, 2021

Traffic Scotland said: “Southbound at North Water Bridge in Laurencekirk is closed.

“Traffic slowing in the area.

“A local diversion is in place.”

One motorist described southbound traffic as “really heavy” in the Luthermuir area.

the route was fully reopened shortly after 2pm.