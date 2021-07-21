Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Angus – all you need to know

The Red Arrows are set to fly above Angus on Wednesday morning.

The world-famous jets will make their way over Arbroath and Montrose as they head for Lossiemouth – where they are taking part in displays later.

According to the UK Military Airshows website, the planes are leaving their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 9.35am.

They will then make their way up the east coast, crossing the border into Scotland just after 10am.

The jets will fly over the water off the coast of Fife before travelling above Angus.

They are expected to fly over Arbroath at around 10.11am before passing near Inverkeillor at 10.13am and Montrose at 10.14am.

They will then land at Lossiemouth at around 10.25am where they will take part in a family day before performing over Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

The timings and route are subject to change due to the weather – which is set to be overcast – or other requirements.