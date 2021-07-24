News / Local / Angus & The Mearns 1,200 people once lived in Glen Clova’s lost townships – this is why they left By Stephen Eighteen July 24 2021, 9.03am The Angus Glens as we know them today are a near wilderness inhabited mainly by deer and grouse. Farmhouses and hotels are sporadic enough for this area to be a reserve for solitude, escape and country hikes well away from urban areas. It may be hard to imagine, then, that these glens – Clova, Isla, Prosen, Esk, Moy and Lethnot – once teemed with thousands of people. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]