Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Take a trip inside Arbroath’s underground treasures as one tour guide explores the stunning smugglers’ sea caves hidden by the waves

By Louise Gowans
July 21 2021, 8.32pm Updated: July 22 2021, 8.15am
Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, looks out from Smuggler's Cave, which lies under the Arbroath Cliffs on the Angus coast. PA Wire/Jane Barlow
Before the pandemic, Cameron Smith was a wedding guitarist with a love for kayaking and photography.

But when Covid hit and the work dried up, he found himself with the opportunity to turn his passion into his profession.

Cameron is now the owner of Arbroath Cliff Tours, offering kayaking visits around the Angus town’s stunning cliffs and cave network.

Cameron’s tours are growing in popularity – and its not hard to see why when looking at these incredible images.

Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, explores Stalactite Cave. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It was a good accident,” said Cameron.

“I couldn’t work, so I was just posting photos of my visits to the cliffs and some friends got in touch asking for a tour.

“Before long there were 30 people asking and I realised I was on to something.

“There are around 12 caves and four are absolutely breath-taking,” he said.

The Arbroath Cliffs under which is a network of caves along the Angus coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Cameron  explores Moby’s Cave. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Smugglers’ caves

“There’s a rich history of smuggling in Arbroath.

“Boats would come in and hide all the booze tobacco and illegal stuff down there.”

Cameron  jumps for joy at the entrance to Smuggler’s Cave. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A view of the Arbroath Cliffs along the Angus coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Looking out from Smuggler’s Cove, Cameron stands under the Arbroath Cliffs. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Arbroath Cliffs. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Mermaid’s Tunnel, which forms part of a network of caves under the Arbroath Cliffs on the Angus coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

