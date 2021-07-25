Reminiscences of Angus bobby David Grimmond preserved in new book

The experiences of a former Angus police officer have been collated into a book that is raising funds for a dementia-friendly community hub.

David Donaldson Grimmond was 89 years old when he wrote down some of his stories about his time on the job from the 1950s to the 1970s after encouragement from his wife, Marguerite.

Following his death last year, David’s son Robin and daughter-in-law Alison put together his stories into a book.

“The Airlie Bobby” has now gone on sale in aid of Kirrie Connections.

David was initially reluctant to share his stories amid doubts that people would be interested.

But Marguerite managed to convince him to do so and – around five year later – his stories were put into print.

‘We felt it would be a fitting tribute to Dad’

Now, his son Robin wishes to share his father’s stories with the community and raise funds for a local organisation in his father’s memory.

“Dad doubted whether anyone would be interested in his stories from a bygone age so Mum as usual managed to gently persuade him to write them down,” Robin said.

“She’d become skilled through the years in encouraging Dad to do things out of the ordinary so she suggested that the family would certainly love to read them and ex colleagues and people form the area would too.

“Although Dad didn’t die of dementia, I wanted a local charity to benefit and Kirrie Connections was recommended to me by a friend from school who still stays in Kirriemuir.”

He added: “We felt that it would be a fitting tribute to Dad’s life if his many memories of his time in the police force were shared.

“Not only because they describe what country life was like all these years ago but also as a memorial to the community that Mum and Dad were a part of for more than 60 years.”

Kirrie Connections is “pleased” to have been chosen by the family to receive donations from the sale of the book.

Dementia development worker Jacqueline Dillon said: “Our members will have their own stories to tell I’m sure, and those who have came in to purchase the books have been telling us their own personal stories.

“Dave was indeed a well respected and well liked character and it has been a pleasure getting to know more about him.”

‘The Airlie Bobby’

Originally from Arbroath, David joined the Angus Police Constabulary in 1950, with his first posting being in Carnoustie.

His first posting came soon after he married his wife, Marguerite earlier that year.

The couple had three sons, Brian, Robin and Euan.

In 1957, he and his family moved to Airlie and was the “Airlie Bobby” until the early 1970s.

When Airlie Police Station closed following a reorganisation of the police force, David moved to Kirriemuir station until he retired in 1957.

David died in late November last year at the age of 94 in Kirriemuir.

Copies of “The Airlie Bobby” can be bought from Kirrie Connections.