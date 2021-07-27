Angus motorists warned to expect delays on A90 as five days of work to start

Motorists in Angus are being warned to expect delays as A90 resurfacing work gets under way near Forfar.

Improvements to the A90 at Glamis Junction near Forfar services is set to start in early August.

Resurfacing work totalling £340,000 will get underway to the main carriageway between Loch of Forfar and Glamis Junction.

When is the work?

The 24-hour work is scheduled to start at 6.30am on Monday August 2 and last for five days five days until 6.30am on Saturday August 7.

To allow this project to be carried out in a safe and efficient manner the following restrictions will be required:

Sunday August 1: Overnight lane closures on the north and southbound carriageways to allow contraflow traffic management to be installed.

Monday August 2 to Saturday August 7 – a contraflow system will be in place between the A926 junction and A94 junction from 6.30am on August 2 until 6.30am on August 7.

Single lane traffic

Single lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the northbound carriageway while the A90 southbound carriageway is resurfaced.

The A90 southbound off-slip at Glamis Junction (A94 underpass) will be diverted to Invereighty underpass and back up the A90 northbound to Glamis Junction.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This surfacing project will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

Motorists to expect delays

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works round the clock under a contraflow to keep the traffic moving.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance.”