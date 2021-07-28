Woman, 56, killed in crash between car and tractor on Angus road

A woman has been killed after a crash between a car and a tractor on a rural Angus road.

The collision, involving a green John Deere tractor and a silver VW Polo, happened on the B9128 at the crossroads with the B9127 Whigstreet to Carmyllie road, near Lochlair.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.10am on Wednesday but the passenger in the car, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

The 69-year-old female driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 42-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out an investigation.

Tractor had spraying trailer attached

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, specifically the Polo on the B9128 and the tractor on the B9127, or who witnessed the crash, to come forward and speak with officers.

“The tractor had attached a spraying trailer and we’d ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location this morning to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0716 of July 28.