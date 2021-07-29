Play structure at Friockheim Park in Angus vandalised for second time

A play structure at Friockheim Park in Angus has been vandalised for the second time in just over a week.

The structure’s wooden planks were broken on Saturday July 24.

Police say the vandals would have needed to use “considerable force” to cause the damage.

It had only recently been replaced at considerable cost after a similar incident on July 14.

There were no witnesses to the latest incident but Police Scotland says two children are suspected of the first vandalism incident.

Two boys suspected of vandalism

A spokesperson said: “Two boys described as in their early teens, one wearing glasses, a black top and black shorts and the other with curly hair and a black hoodie, were seen to jump on the planks causing damage.

“It is not known at this time if they are also responsible for the new damage.”

The play structure is now unsafe for use and has been closed and taped off.

Officers say it will likely cost a considerable amount of money to repair again.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 3881 of July 24.”