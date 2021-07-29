Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Hat-trick hopes of Angus race ace Mitchell ahead of gruelling Spa 24 Hours

By Graham Brown
July 29 2021, 5.15pm
Sandy Mitchell will bid for a thrid successive Spa success in his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia
Angus endurance ace Sandy Mitchell returns this weekend to the scene of his two biggest international victories bidding for a hat-trick of wins in the gruelling Spa 24-Hours.

A 58-car grid will contest the blue riband event of the GT World Challenge Europe around the Belgian F1 Grand Prix track.

The Forfar 21-year-old will lead the four-man assault in the No.77 Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

Sandy Mitchell is bidding for a triple success at the Spa 24 Hours. Supplied by McMedia

Mitchell’s 24-hour record around the spectacular 4.3-mile Ardennes forest circuit is remarkable.

He came within two seconds of a debut win there in 2018 before powering to Silver Cup class victory the following year.

Last year, the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars scheme racer won the ultra-competitive Pro-Am class, again with Barwell.

Sandy Mitchell (centre) was part of the Pro-Am winning team at last year’s Spa 24 Hours.

This weekend, the former Dundee High School pupil will be reunited with Russian ace Leo Machitski — who partnered the Scot 12 months ago — and Portuguese duo Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves.

Reigning British GT champion

Current British GT champion Mitchell is fresh from a fifth-place finish in last weekend’s two-hour round of the series race at the same circuit.

That race was won by Barwell team-mate Machitski and the Angus driver is looking forward to working with his trio of team-mates in the quest for a triple success.

“I love racing at Spa, and I especially enjoy the demands and disciplines of racing for 24 hours,” Mitchell said.

Sandy Mitchell with a Donington fastest lap award from this season’s British GT championship. Supplied by McMedia

“I’ve been fortunate to win the Silver Cup and Pro-Am classes with Barwell the last two years.

“This year I’m going for a hat-trick of victories, and back-to-back wins in Pro-Am.

“We all know it’s going to be tough. No 24-hour race is easy,” said the racer, personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky and Lamborghini Edinburgh.

Experience

He added: “But it’s great to be back in the car with Leo. We worked so well together 12 months ago, and he was brilliant a few days ago in the British GT round at Spa.

“I’m also really looking forward to working together in a race for the first time with Miguel and Henrique,” continued Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell.

“The Lamborghini is quick here, Miguel and Henrique are fast, and Leo and I are fortunate to have won here on more than one occasion each.

“That, plus the vast experience of the whole crew at Barwell, which has won multiple races in the Spa24H, means we head into the weekend knowing we have a strong package.

“But we also all know this is a 24-hour race, and anything can happen.

“That said, we have the foundation, pace and reliability which will allow us to mix it at the front again.”

Meanwhile, rival and fellow Scot Jonny Adam has been forced out of the event after a positive Covid test.

The Kirkcaldy-born 36-year-old had been due to be behind the wheel of the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

German driver Marvin Kirchhöfer will take his place alongside Alexander West and Charlie Eastwood.

