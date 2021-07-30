Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Back to square one: Community consultation promise over empty Brechin leisure centre

By Graham Brown
July 30 2021, 4.30pm
Brechin councillor Kenny Braes at the the town's old leisure centre. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Brechin councillor Kenny Braes at the the town's old leisure centre. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Fresh questions have been raised over the efforts being made to find a new tenant for Brechin’s former leisure centre.

Empty since the opening of the town’s £26 million community campus in 2016, the River Street building is one of two old leisure centres still languishing on the books of Angus Council.

Brechin councillor Kenny Braes at the door of the town’s old leisure centre. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

But while Forfar’s Lochside is now the subject of a new attempt to bring that long-running saga to a close, Brechin councillor Kenny Braes has said little effort has been made to get some return on the burgh’s old centre.

Council chiefs say it has been used for storage and that a public consultation on its future is on the horizon.

Mr Braes said: “I can’t think that there has been any real effort made to find a tenant for Brechin.

“More than a year ago I raised this and was told that the building had been marketed, but I’ve not been aware of a sign being put up on it or seen it on a website.

“Yet little over a month ago, councillors agreed to advertise Lochside leisure centre in Forfar for lease.

“Very quickly a board was up there and it appeared on Shepherd’s website.

Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre is being advertised for let. Graham Brown/DCT Media

“If Brechin is being advertised then it’s being done in a very covert way.”

“Since I was elected four years ago I have been trying to get something done about this.”

Common good

He continued: “It belongs to the Brechin common good fund, which is operating with a six-figure annual deficit and is administered by Angus Council.

“The last rental valuation was, I believe, £30,000 per annum.

“That figure might be quite optimistic these days, but we do know that there has previously been commercial interest in the building.

“That may have been a word of mouth thing since there doesn’t seem to have been any great marketing of it, but it came to nothing.”

A 2019 community asset transfer bid by the Inch Maintenance and Preservation Society (IMPS) was knocked back by councillors due to concerns around the long-term viability of their plan.

There are signs of vandalism and the years of lying empty taking its toll, but the centre remains structurally sound.

Vandals have smashed glass panels at the entrance to the centre. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Mr Braes added: “Overall I think the building remains in quite good order.

“We have the Brechin flood defences in place which would appear to be working and preventing any problems of that nature.

“But I am really wondering what on earth has been done with this building to try and find a new tenant for it and bring some income back into the common good.

“Every Angus councillor is a trustee of every common good fund in the county.

The rear of the building. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We have a legal duty to ensure all common good funds are administered properly.

“I take my responsibilities very seriously and I’ll continue to pursue this issue until it is resolved.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The former leisure centre in Brechin has recently been used for storage.

“Officers will seek elected members’ views on the future of the building and the required public consultation in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]