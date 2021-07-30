Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Police probe after man, 46, seriously assaulted in Kirriemuir

By Neil Henderson
July 30 2021, 5.53pm Updated: July 30 2021, 6.09pm
Rugrats nursery tablets theft
Police have launched an investigation after a 46-year-old male was seriously assaulted by three men in Kirriemuir on Friday.

Police in Tayside are probing the serious assault of a 46-year-old male by three men in Kirriemuir on Friday.

The incident happened around 1.50am at a property on Croft Terrace.

Detectives say three men smashed windows at the property before subsequently assaulting a 46-year-old man.

Emergency services including ambulance were also called to the scene.

The man was later taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of a serious head injury.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Martin, of Dundee CID, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“If anyone has any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0270 of 30 July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]