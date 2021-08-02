Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

‘Difficult to understand’: Anger as B-listed Finavon Doocot in Angus vandalised with graffiti

By Katy Scott
August 2 2021, 1.58pm
finavon doocot vandalism
The graffiti is around three metres tall.

A historian has hit out after a B-listed building in Angus was left covered in graffiti.

Kirriemuir resident David Orr noticed three-metre-tall slogans had been scrawled on Finavon Doocot last week.

He says the 16th-century building is already in a state of disrepair – and wants action taken to protect it.

He said: “The National Trust took over the doocot from the local group and it’s gone downhill ever since.

‘Iconic building seen by thousands’

“I think they have a lot to answer for.

“This iconic building is seen daily by thousands passing along the A90 from Forfar to Aberdeen.

“When the National Trust took over, they got archaeologists to look at it and they promised to make major refurbishments.

“Nothing has happened since – no repairs have been made and the site has got a lot worse.

“Many doocots are disappearing across the country.”

finavon doocot vandalism
Graffiti has been sprayed on the historic building.

A spokesperson for the National Trust for Scotland said: “The reconstructed Finavon Doocot remains the largest such structure in Scotland.

“It is in an isolated position and has been closed to the public for some time.

“The trust is aware of the property’s needs and we have recently commissioned a conservation statement to help us understand what needs to be done to protect it for the future.

Funding to remove graffiti

“To that end we are also examining options for potential community alliances as well as possible sources of funding.

“Unfortunately, the doocot was vandalised and defaced with graffiti over the last week. It is difficult to understand why anyone would do this to a B-listed monument.

“We are using our charitable funds to assess how we can sensitively remove the graffiti and hope to accomplish this as quickly as possible.”

Doocots – which is Scots for “dovecots” – were once used to house birds.

But they fell out of use in the 1700s due to the birds destroying crops.

Doocots: a history worth saving

