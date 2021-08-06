Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Married Broughty Ferry man came clean about £50k affair by showing intimate photos to woman’s husband

By Ross Gardiner
August 6 2021, 2.00pm Updated: August 6 2021, 3.05pm
Faisal Naseem
A Broughty Ferry man revealed his affair with a workmate’s wife by showing him intimate photos of her, a court has heard.

Faisal Naseem, who spent £50k on his lover, ended up in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court after disclosing photographs to his colleague in July, last year.

The court heard that Naseem had started the affair because he was struggling with the murder of his best friend Steven Donaldson.

Naseem, who works for a software firm in Dundee, showed the images to the husband at Puff Daddy vape shop in Arbroath as he attempted to come clean about his affair.

The 32-year-old fell foul of the law by giving the husband unrestricted access to intimate photographs of his wife without her knowledge.

Spent £50k during affair

The following day, Naseem attended uninvited at a property in the Angus town’s Viewfield Court and repeatedly knocked on the door, demanding to talk to the husband about his affair.

Naseem’s defence solicitor explained that over the course of their relationship, he had spent around £50,000 on the woman including buying her a car and number plate.

He explained that the woman had helped Naseem after the killing of oil worker Mr Donaldson.

The 27-year-old was savagely murdered in 2018 by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, while Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide.

Unpaid work

Naseem, of Challum Walk, pleaded guilty to disclosing the photographs and to acting in a threatening or abusive manner the day after.

Married Naseem, who has no previous convictions, was placed under supervision for a year.

He was told by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to also complete 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.

The Sheriff said: “I’ve listened very carefully to the circumstances.”

