Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Primary school and GP pressure aired as early concerns around 250-house Forfar expansion bid

By Graham Brown
August 11 2021, 8.15am Updated: August 11 2021, 9.47am
The Strathmore Fields development would extend west towards the Forfar bypass. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media
Primary school provision and GP pressure have been flagged up as early concerns around a near 250-house expansion plan for Forfar.

Town-based construction company Guild Homes hopes to create the £50 million development as an extension to its current Strathmore Fields development.

The firm is building more than 230 on the site between Kirriemuir Road and Taylor Street. It has already sold 75% of the properties there.

