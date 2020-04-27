Tributes to former chairman of Thorntons law firm Jack Robertson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Robertson, the former chairman of law firm Thorntons, has died after a short battle with cancer, aged 71.

Mr Robertson was born in Dundee and educated at Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry before studying law at the University of Dundee.

Following an apprenticeship with Gowans Caesar & Brand, he was admitted as a solicitor in 1972 and joined Fergusson, Robertson, Stephen and Norrie.

He was made a partner at the firm, which acted for many local and national PLCs, in 1976.

In 1990, then named Fergusson Robertson & Co, the company amalgamated with Thornton Oliver to become Thorntons.

At that time Thorntons had 29 Partners, 150 staff and were based in three locations – Dundee, Arbroath and Forfar.

Mr Robertson became chairman in 1997 and served in that role and as a busy private client and commercial solicitor for a further 20 years.

During this time Thorntons grew to be one of the top five legal firms in Scotland, with 58 partners and almost 500 staff across 14 offices in 11 locations in Scotland.

His impact on the local business community was immense, but he acted in his own quiet unassuming way with no requirement for personal congratulation or adulation.

In recognition of his contribution, Abertay University made him an Honorary Fellow.

Thorntons received the Scottish Employer of the Year Award in 2016 and 2017 and Mr Robertson was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement award at the Courier Business Awards in 2016.

He retired as a partner in 2017 but continued to be associated with the firm as an ambassador and consultant.

Mr Robertson married Fiona in 1976 at Barnhill St Margaret’s Church and they had four children, Linda, Colin, Carolyn and Alison.

He also had many interests outside of work. In his youth he played football for Broughty United and he was a lifelong supporter of Dundee FC.

He was a member of Panmure Golf Club for more than 43 years and served as captain in 2013/14.

As a member of Broughty Ferry YMCA he served as trustee, director and honorary legal adviser.

He was session clerk at Barnhill St Margaret’s Church for over 20 years and continued to serve as an elder.

He was an ex deacon of the Cordiners Craft of Dundee and a past chairman of the Association of Ex-Round Tablers’ Clubs (41 Club).

Despite his work commitments and other interests, he loved nothing more than spending time with his family, which grew to include six grandchildren, and travelling.

Thorntons chairman Colin Graham said: “His colleagues and his clients meant everything to Jack and he looked after them all with a client care uniquely of his own making.

“He was an immensely talented and knowledgeable technical solicitor but also knew how to navigate and resolve practically the most difficult of problems and seemingly impossible conflicts between parties.

“He was a mentor, a confidante and a sounding board and was always generous with his time and wisdom in resolving legal or personal problems for anyone in the firm and beyond.

“He was genuinely a wonderful man and Thorntons and the wider community is a poorer place with his passing.

“We are all privileged to have worked with him, to have known him and been friends with him.”

Abertay University secretary Sheena Stewart added: “Jack advised the University and its predecessor institutions for almost 40 years and he will be sorely missed.”

Mr Robertson is survived by his wife, four children and six grandchildren.