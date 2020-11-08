Search operation on River Tay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are involved in a search operation on the River Tay around Dundee.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched in the early hours of Sunday morning after concerns were raised for a missing person.

Launched from Broughty Ferry, Tayside about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/Wxu9RnuLbB — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) November 8, 2020

A Coastguard helicopter has also been spotted circling the river.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said the they were assisting police in the search, which got underway shortly after 4am.