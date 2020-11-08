Search operation on River Tay

Emergency services are involved in a search operation on the River Tay around Dundee.
Broughty Ferry’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched in the early hours of Sunday morning after concerns were raised for a missing person.
Launched from Broughty Ferry, Tayside about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/Wxu9RnuLbB
— RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) November 8, 2020
A Coastguard helicopter has also been spotted circling the river.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said the they were assisting police in the search, which got underway shortly after 4am.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe