Search operation on River Tay

by Graham Brown
November 8 2020, 10.00am Updated: January 6 2021, 7.21am
Emergency services are involved in a search operation on the River Tay around Dundee.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched in the early hours of Sunday morning after concerns were raised for a missing person.

A Coastguard helicopter has also been spotted circling the river.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said the they were assisting police in the search, which got underway shortly after 4am.

 

