Dundee Eden Project will be post-pandemic ‘beacon of hope’ as plans start to take shape

A tourist attraction expected to bring millions of visitors to Dundee will offer a “beacon of hope” after coronavirus, it is claimed.

Research into plans by Eden Project International to create an environmental tourism site in Dundee – the first in Scotland – is drawing to a close, with the six-month feasibility study due to finish next month.

Although details of the nature and location of the attraction have yet to be confirmed, Eden’s chief executive David Harland said work is on track and he is “very positive” about the proposals for the city.

© Hufton+Crow

The Eden Project is best known for its Cornwall site, which houses a “global garden” with giant biomes making up the world’s largest rainforest in captivity. The attraction also hosts exhibitions, school visits and concerts and the charity has expanded into China, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

Mr Harland said: “Dundee has a very interesting history but I think it has an even more exciting future.

“This has all of the ingredients for a successful project, which we don’t always have at this stage.

“We think there is a lot of history and we think we have found a really interesting and innovative way to tell the stories and bring them to life.

“There are people involved who are really excited and are passionate about the city.”

Since proposals for an Eden Project in Dundee were revealed in May, charity bosses have been working on the feasibility study with the council, community groups and project partners.

As well as the environmental benefits and charity work offered by Eden, it is hoped the prospect of the attraction will bring hope to Dundonians during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flagship Eden site has boosted the Cornwall economy by £2 billion since it opened in 2001 and it is hoped it will boost the Tayside tourism industry after the struggles caused by Covid-19.

Mr Harland said: “Everything is coming together and we hope that when we draw the curtain up people are going to be excited about this and we can move forward.

© PA

“During the pandemic we have been able to look closer at the world and it has hardened our views about what we want to achieve.

“Life is going to be different, there’s no doubt about that, but we want to offer people beacons of hope about the future.

“We have the chance to come out of this pandemic and build the communities we want to build.

“We really can build back better and have a greener recovery.”