Police investigating as man struck by vehicle in supermarket car park in Dundee

Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking across a Lidl car park in Dundee.

The incident took place at around 1pm on November 19, in the car park at the city’s South Road store.

The pedestrian was struck by a blue 07 plate Peugeot 207, leaving him with a knee injury. He was not badly hurt and did not require hospital treatment, police say.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove away.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said that “the store and car park were busy at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.