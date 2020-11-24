Have plans to transform defunct Dundee West End hospital into luxury homes gone too far?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ambitious plans to build 32 luxury flats in a Dundee conservation area have been branded a “gross overdevelopment.”

The West End Community Council has criticised proposals to demolish the majority of the former Fernbrae private hospital on the Perth Road and create a range of upmarket homes.

The plans, lodged with the Dundee City Council, will see the C-listed main hospital building redeveloped and the rest of the complex demolished.

Builders will then construct three residential apartments, 32 flats and the restored lodge.

Homes plan ‘does not fit’ with conservation area

A West End Community Council spokesman called for more affordable homes on the brownfield site instead.

He said: “We support the building of new homes. We are pleased to see the retention and renovation of the original building in this development proposal.

“However, with 32 flats, we believe that this would be a gross overdevelopment that does not fit in with the conservation area.

“The site should instead be redeveloped to provide much-needed affordable family houses surrounded by gardens.

“In addition we have concerns about excessive provision for cars, lack of active travel facilities and ecological improvement on the site, if indeed it is developed,” he added.

Private hospital closed last year

BMI Healthcare closed the 15-bed private hospital in May last year with the loss of 50 jobs.

Mental health campaigners said in May the facility should reopen to act as a temporary 24/7 crisis centre.

Developer specialises in ‘exclusive’ locations

Edinburgh-based S1 Developments has paired with West Ranga Property Group to back the build.

S1 Developments markets itself on completing “new build and conversion projects in Edinburgh’s most exclusive and challenging locations.”

The developers have said their proposal meets with the city’s local development plan in at least nine key areas.

These include restoring a listed building, enhancing the conservation area and creating private housing stock.

The developer highlighted privately owned homes make up only 36% of the properties in the area.

Proposals ‘respect the character of the conservation area’

An S1 Developments spokesman said the two companies were “extremely excited at the prospect of breathing new life and regeneration into this spectacular derelict site.”

He said: “The refurbishment of the existing villa and new build homes are limited to 15% of the overall site. The exquisite feature landscaping to the south is entirely retained.”

The site is serviced by eight bus routes and will comply with Dundee City Council’s parking and cycle store requirements, he added.

“The proposal will greatly improve the mix of tenure within the conservation area.

“The low density application respects the character of the conservation area.

“It also delivers a viable, bespoke, high quality scheme leading to job creation in the construction and property sectors in Dundee during this tough economic time.”