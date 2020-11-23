Delivery driver at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital dies after contracting Covid-19 amid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A staff member at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital has died after contracting Covid-19 amid an outbreak.

Rab Stewart, who worked as a delivery driver in the Central Decontamination Unit, passed away at the weekend after more than a week in intensive care.

The department is currently battling a wave of infections. Nine staff members are understood to have tested positive and over 20 are self-isolating.

Billy Alexander, head of Soft Facilities, confirmed the tragic death.

He said: “Rab was a well-respected and valued member of staff within the Central Decontamination Unit at Ninewells Hospital where he worked as a delivery driver. Rab worked with the team for over 18 years and was a dear colleague and friend.

“Our thoughts are with Rab’s family at this sad time and we send our deepest sympathies to them.”

NHS Tayside say the unit continues to operate and the outbreak is being monitored.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is investigating a number of cases of Covid-19 in staff working in the Central Decontamination Unit (CDU) at Ninewells Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and a number of staff have been asked to self-isolate.

“All staff have also been offered testing and support from our wellbeing and occupational health services has been made available.

“Services provided by the CDU continue as normal.”