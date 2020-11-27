Music duo organise digital gig for Dundee Bairns charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Musicians from Dundee will take part in a digital concert for a charity that feeds hungry children.

The 11-hour music bonanza is being organised by Dundee duo Elaine Carlin and Paul McGregor, who perform as Echo Beach.

The concert will take place on December 19 and musicians will stream from their homes.

Cash raised from the event will go towards Dundee Bairns. The charity delivers food to children from disadvantaged backgrounds during school holidays.

Among the musicians taking part include Kris Boggie, Dudz, Ross Smith and Naomi Wilkinson.

Elaine, a school teacher in Dundee, has seen first-hand the need for the charity.

She said: “Unfortunately I get to see the horrible effects hungry tummies can have on our little ones, therefore have such heart for this charity.

“I got the go ahead from the charity to do the fundraiser and so posted on my Facebook, advertising it and asking for acts to help us out. Within a half hour we had fully booked out the concert with people so keen to help us.

“We were completely overwhelmed.”

To watch the concerts, sign up to the event’s Facebook page.