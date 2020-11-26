Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee University graduations may be more about dressing gowns than academic gowns this year, but students are no less excited about the celebrations.

University bosses cancelled winter graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Online ceremonies are takings place on November 26 and 27 instead to allow students to mark their achievements with peers, families and friends.

Dundee nurse Leanne Scott, 24, is one of the university’s 300 nursing students who finished their courses early and began work to help tackle additional staffing pressures brought on by the pandemic.

She said she would be probably watching the Friday night ceremony “in her pyjamas” with her mum, dad and partner.

“The virtual ceremony gives you a chance to join in even though you can’t be there. It’s great they’ve taken the time to do it,” she said.

Life in the Acute Stroke Unit at Ninewells

Leanne qualified after leaving St Paul’s RC Academy at 16, working in an office before gaining an entry qualification at college.

Her degree followed this summer and she is looking forward to celebrating the achievement at the Dundee University online graduations.

“We have our message groups from uni so it will be great to see the ceremony,” she said.

“We will probably have a wee drink in the house afterwards. Just me, my mum and my dad.”

Leanne now works at the acute stroke unit at Ninewells.

“I’ve gone back to the area where I’ve had my first ever placement. They have been really, really supportive so I’m getting on fine,” she said.

Ceremonies will provide ‘closure’

Becky Sands, 21, is originally from Northern Ireland. She moved from Dundee to Edinburgh after qualifying to work in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

She said she planned on catching the ceremony with her partner before clocking on for a nightshift

The celebration will provide important “closure” for nurses who entered the workplace early to help tackle staffing pressures, she added.

“We’ll be saying goodbye to our lecturers and all our academic support and colleagues.

“I haven’t seen a lot of my classmates since I was in my final lectures. It will be nice to see everybody – albeit virtually.”

The Dundee University online graduations will begin on Thursday with School of Business at noon, following with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, School of Humanities, School of Science and Engineering, and School of Social Sciences at 7pm.

The virtual celebrations will continue Friday November 27 with School of Dentistry at 4pm, followed by the School of Education & Social Work, School of Health Sciences, School of Life Sciences and School of Medicine at 7pm.

Students, friends and family can view the celebrations at https://dundeeuni.stageclip.com/ .