One arrest after Dundee police take action over house party Covid-19 breach

Four men could face hefty fines after police broke up a Dundee house party.

Neighbours say it was the latest in a spate of incidents in the neighbourhood and are calling for the authorities to take a tougher stance.

Patrick and Laura Kenny said the latest gathering at St Columba Gardens on Sunday was “unacceptable”.

Landscaper Patrick said around 20 people piled in to the street with the noise rumbling on until close to midnight when police arrived.

The situation left their 11-year-old son struggling to sleep.

One man was arrested for breach of the peace. Four others face further action for breaching coronavirus laws on gatherings.

Plea for police help

Patrick said the incident was not a one-off occurrence in the area and he believed the police and courts needed to get tough on partygoers.

He said: “We hoped someone would come straight out because it happens probably once every three weeks.

“It’s obviously against the restrictions.

“What’s the point in these laws if a complaint isn’t taken seriously?”

Breaches deemed a ‘priority’

Police said officers arrived at the property in just under an hour and subsequently broke up a party.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for breach of the peace. Four have been reported to prosecutors who will decide whether they will face further action.

Patrick added: “ With all that is going on it just seems stupid ignoring the rules.”

Inspector Peter McLennan of Downfield Police Station said the force takes all alleged breaches of coronavirus laws seriously.

He said: “Keeping people safe and preventing the spread of coronavirus is currently one of the main priorities for Police Scotland.

“Officers received a report of a gathering within a house at St Columba Gardens in Dundee on Sunday, 23 November, 2020 at 10.57pm.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested for breach of the peace and four men are to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for breaching coronavirus regulations.”

City is illegal gathering hotspot

Just last month new figures showed police in Dundee have been battling to keep up with reports of illegal house parties.

Between August 28 and October 14, local officers attended 66 gatherings which breached the new coronavirus laws.

Across Scotland, this means the city is second only to north west Glasgow, where police attended 92 gatherings.

Police in Scotland are able to fine people and report them to the Procurator Fiscal using new unprecedented powers.

Introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19, the laws are applied differently depending on the local authority’s tier.

In Dundee, which is in Tier 3, people should not meet anyone who is not in their household indoors.

First fines come in at £60 but this amount doubles on each further repeat offence up to a maximum of £960.

The Procurator Fiscal has the power to levy fines of between £50 and £300.