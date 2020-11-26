Dundee casino in bid to feed city’s key workers and vulnerable

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee casino is hoping to provide as many free meals as possible to the city’s key workers, charities, and vulnerable.

Bosses at Grosvenor Casino say they are keen to ease the pressures of the pandemic.

The West Marketgait establishment is closed under Dundee’s current level of restrictions.

Its chefs however have been keeping busy preparing lunches for police, firefighters, and NHS workers.

Andrew Miller, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Dundee, said the firm wants to do more.

“It’s about the community,” he said.

“The company really wants to help as much as it can.

“We’re keen to expand what we’re doing to charities, homeless shelters, shelters for vulnerable people, and care homes.

“We only ask that that all food is picked up from the casino and ordered in advance from our daily rolling menu.”

The kitchen currently cooks between 25 and 80 free meals a day but has capacity to do much more.

It is the second time the casino has provided meals this year after a similar initiative during the first wave.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Lunches for emergency services and NHS staff are supplied through the Blue Light card. Registration is free at www.bluelightcard.co.uk

It is currently operating between 11am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

To find out more, call the casino on 01382 309120