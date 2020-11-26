Dundee University Christmas Covid-19 testing website crashes within hours of going live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huge demand for Covid-19 tests at Dundee University has crashed the online booking system within a day of it going live.

Rapid tests have been made available from Monday whether students have symptoms or not.

The website however currently states there is no availability on any day with students now unable to book in.

This is despite capacity for 800 tests daily until December 11.

The system went live on Wednesday afternoon.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “There have been issues with the booking system, partly caused by demand, which our IT team are working to resolve with the provider of the technology.

“We have messaged all students this afternoon to ask for their patience and understanding while the problems are resolved.

“We will be able to add extra capacity if needed.

“We have been hugely encouraged by the immediate response from students to booking their tests, which shows the level of responsibility they are taking on board in relation to preventing any spread of COVID-19 as they look to return home over the Christmas period.”

Fife councillor Mary Lockhart says several of the university’s students based at the Kirkcaldy nursing campus have contacted her.

She says they are worried all the time slots have been booked up already.

She said: “I’m surprised to hear the system has crashed but it’s good to see students are taking responsibility and booking tests.

“I hope it is resolved as quickly as possible for their peace of mind.

“I should say I am glad the university has been so quick to offer this service because not everywhere has.”