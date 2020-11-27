Growing concerns for missing woman last seen two days ago in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman last seen two days ago in Dundee.

Sharon Hutchison was last seen in the Menzieshill area of the city at around 2pm on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old, who lives in the Maryfield area, has not been seen since and police say there are growing concerns for her welfare.

She is 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and glasses.

At the time she went missing, Ms Hutchison was wearing black leggings, a red rain coat and grey walking boots.

Sergeant Kate Forbes of Lochee police station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sharon’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to occasionally attend the St Peter and Pauls Church in Byron Street and has also been known to visit Arbroath.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Sharon to contact us. Similarly, if Sharon is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or who may have seen Sharon is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2961 of Wednesday, November 25.