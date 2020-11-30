Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are being called to hundreds of deliberate fires in Dundee and Angus each year, new figures reveal.

There have been almost 2,200 deliberate fires in Dundee in the last four years – almost double that of cities such as Aberdeen.

This year alone, crews have been involved in tackling more than 400 suspicious blazes across the city.

North-east MSP Bill Bowman said shocking figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives revealed lives are being put at risk.

Since 2017, Dundee has seen firefighters called to 2,178 deliberate fires, with Angus counterparts tackling 545.

Strathmartine Hospital site a regular hotspot

Most of this year’s blazes have been sparked in the north east of the city – 103 so far.

There have also been 93 in the Strathmartine area, many around the derelict hospital site.

It has been a troublespot for years and the scene of numerous call-outs.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have partnered in action to reduce incidents there.

Initiatives have included going into Dundee schools to warn youngster of the dangers of starting fires.

Locals are hoping residential development of the sprawling site may bring an end to the problem.

Angus councillors have approved a planning application for the old hospital and developers hope to start work there in the spring.

More than 130 deliberate fires in Angus this year

Meanwhile, 80 deliberate fires happened in Dundee’s East End, while there were 35 in Lochee and 31 in Broughty Ferry.

In Angus, firefighters have been called to 131 deliberate blazes so far this year.

The Monifieth and Sidlaw area has the highest total – 32 – with Arbroath East and Lunan registering 22.

Mr Bowman said the “reckless” incidents are happening too often.

“The figures are shocking and highlight just how big the problem is in Dundee and Angus,” he said.

These reckless incidents harm communities and put lives needlessly in danger which is totally unacceptable. Scottish Conservative MSP Bill Bowman

“While attending these incidents, fire crews could be taken away from genuine emergencies where lives are at risk.

“An emergency is very time critical and deliberate fires have a potential to delay these crews.

“These reckless incidents harm communities and put lives needlessly in danger which is totally unacceptable.”

He added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are doing everything they can to get the message across to people.

“But they need help from the people themselves because these deliberate acts present a huge drain on the fire service.”

It is a small minority of individuals who are potentially putting themselves, our firefighters and innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm and injury. SFRS area commander Gordon Pryde

SFRS area commander Gordon Pryde, senior officer for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross is urging communities to help tackle the problem.

Fire service taking ‘zero tolerance’ approach to problem

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire setting,” he said.

“It is a small minority of individuals who are potentially putting themselves, our firefighters and innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm and injury.

“These incidents are a needless drain on our resources and can impact on our response to real emergencies – where lives might very well be at risk.

“We will continue to work with our communities to remind them of the dangers but equally in close partnership with our police and local authority partners to ensure that those responsible are identified and held to account for their actions.”